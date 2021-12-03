HighCo : Shareholding as 11/30/2021

English French

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) November 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 852 404 24 977 148 23 124 744 October 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 826 348 25 007 811 23 181 463 September 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 815 702 25 012 546 23 196 844 August 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 786 185 25 020 156 23 233 971 July 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 788 578 25 020 256 23 231 678 June 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 794 418 25 021 756 23 227 338 May 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 688 963 25 122 156 23 433 193 April 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 656 609 25 126 894 23 470 285 March 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 650 420 24 890 674 23 240 254 February 28, 2021 22 421 332 1 645 996 24 893 274 23 247 278 January 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 633 480 24 893 773 23 260 293 December 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 631 028 24 893 873 23 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment