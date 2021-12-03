Select Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Administering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Children Ages 5-11

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that select pharmacy locations across the Northeast are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11, which comes following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for this population. Children who receive the vaccine at a Stop & Shop pharmacy will get a special Marty the robot sticker and coloring activity to help keep them occupied during the 15-minute waiting period.



In addition, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at any of the grocer’s 234 pharmacies, with availability varying by location. This follows the FDA’s recent decision to expand Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to all individuals 18 and older, in addition to new guidance from the CDC.

Customers can now schedule an appointment for either the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, or the booster shot for eligible individuals over 18. Availability for walk-ins will be determined by store supply levels and appointments are highly recommended. Stop & Shop will require patients under 16 to be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative to be vaccinated. Booking an appointment in advance allows patients to complete their paperwork and medical questionnaire online for a contactless experience at the pharmacy. To schedule an appointment, customers can visit the Stop & Shop COVID-19 website at www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine for information on specific vaccine availability near them.

“With many families gathering together again for the holidays this year, expanding eligibility for booster doses and pediatric vaccines are critical when it comes to helping our communities stay protected against COVID-19,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are excited to begin providing a vaccine to our customers as young as five years of age to help minimize risk of spreading and contracting the virus. Our entire pharmacy team remains committed to offering convenient access to all vaccinations.”

This week, CDC strengthened their COVID-19 booster recommendations. CDC now recommends that all individuals age 18+ should receive a booster either 6 months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). CDC recommendations allow patients to choose any of the currently FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines for their booster dose.

Both the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot will be administered to Stop & Shop customers at no out-of-pocket cost. During all immunizations customers will be required to wear masks and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The Stop & Shop pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all.

For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Stop & Shop’s COVID-19 Vaccine page: https://stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy .