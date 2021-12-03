Landing to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible, long-term living, today announced that Founder and CEO Bill Smith and CFO Casey Woo will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021.



Landing was founded by CEO Bill Smith in 2019 to solve the traditional pain points of the leasing process. The company’s network of more than 35,000 thoughtfully-designed apartments offers members a seamlessly integrated online renting process and flexible, all-inclusive living experience across 200+ cities nationwide. A lifelong entrepreneur, Bill has become a trailblazer in disrupting traditional consumer experiences – previously having founded and scaled Shipt , the online grocery delivery marketplace that sold to Target for $550M in 2017.

Serving as CFO of Landing, Casey Woo oversees the company’s finance, people, and legal operations. He brings over two decades of experience in investment banking advisory, public equity investing, high-growth operational, and military leadership roles.

Their virtual fireside chat with a Raymond James equity research analyst will take place on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 4:50 p.m. ET. Smith and Woo will be available to conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. Beginning with a network of fully-finished urban apartments, Landing offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience. Members have access to Landing’s studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 200+ cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

