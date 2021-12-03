Frontline Education Launches My Growth Journey, A New Learner-focused Landing Page for All Educator Professional Growth Users at Learning Forward 2021 Annual Conference

Malvern, PA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced enhanced functionality to its Professional Growth solution. My Growth Journey offers educators a visually interesting, intuitive, action-oriented dashboard for a comprehensive view into professional learning activity integrated with evaluation processes, feedback and recommendations throughout the educator’s career.



The purpose and processes related to professional growth have evolved over the years. Now more than just delivering knowledge, professional growth should be considered a comprehensive approach to engagement and an integral part of combatting the teacher and staff shortage. The Frontline Professional Growth solution, strengthened with My Growth Journey, drives employee engagement, creates career opportunities and improves practice, all in support of enhanced student outcomes.



“The need for professional growth and the ability to track, manage, develop and organize one’s own professional growth journey is critical in the progression for every educator, especially given challenges exasperated by the pandemic,” said Elizabeth Combs, Managing Director of Frontline Education. “As a company built by many former educators, we are passionate about enhancing educator professionalism by supporting challenging, rewarding and life-long opportunities for growth. The launch of My Growth Journey is one innovative step forward in achieving that goal.”

My Growth Journey integrates and extracts information from Frontline’s Professional Growth solution: Professional Learning Management, Employee Evaluation Management and Learning & Collaboration Resources, which collectively assist educators in personal development planning and collaborating with their peers. The enhanced functionality of My Growth Journey catalogs the educator’s growth path through four main phases: Where I’ve Been, Where I Am Now, Where I’m Going and How I Get There.

More details of Frontline’s My Growth Journey will be unveiled at this year’s Learning Forward Virtual Conference taking place December 5-7. With a theme of “Transformation Begins Here” and a focus on the needs of educators, Learning Forward will host over 100 sessions covering best practices and dynamic and interactive learning experiences that change educator practice at all levels. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will serve as the conference’s keynote speaker.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful data and analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education’s corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline’s Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs – flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs – designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.