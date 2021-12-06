Santhera to Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead to 2022

English German



Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders, media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 15:00 CET. In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.

The interactive session will be moderated by Octavian’s Laura Pfeifer-Rossi, who has been working in the healthcare sector for over 20 years. Octavian is a specialized Swiss equity research, brokerage and corporate finance advisory boutique based in Zurich, Switzerland. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date/time

Wednesday, December 8, 2021—15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT, 09:00 EST

Participants

Laura Pfeifer-Rossi, Partner, Equity Research Healthcare of Octavian – Moderator

Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera

Andrew Smith, CFO of Santhera

Shabir Hasham, Vamorolone Global Program Leader of Santhera

Topic of the Call: Looking ahead to 2022

The year 2021 was a turning point for Santhera following the achievement of key milestones which include:

Positive 24-/48-week results with lead compound vamorolone in the pivotal VISION-DMD study

Successful first pre-NDA meeting with the FDA paving the way for a rolling NDA submission for vamorolone in the US, commencing in Q1-2022; European filing planned for Q2-2022

Financing secured through to mid-2022; seeking authorization for additional capital to enable continued pipeline development and preparations for the commercialization of vamorolone at the forthcoming EGM on December 15, 2021



The moderated session will touch on the past achievements and discuss near-/mid-term plans of the Company to reach upcoming milestones in 2022 and beyond.

Access to Conference Call / Webcast

Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the start of the call (no dial-in code is required):

Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

The webcast can be accessed via this link . Under the same link a replay will be available from about two hours after the event and for one month. The slide presentation will be available after the event on the Company’s website here .

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

