BARBARA DALIBARD CO-OPTED TO REXEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At its meeting on December 3, 2021, the Board of Directors of Rexel decided unanimously, upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee, to co-opt Barbara Dalibard as an independent member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Barbara Dalibard replaces Herna Verhagen, who has informed the Board of Directors of her decision to resign for personal reasons from her mandates as Director and Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee, effective November 29, 2021.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Barbara Dalibard as member of the Compensation Committee and Agnès Touraine as Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee, in addition to her role as Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee which she has held since 2017.

Ian Meakins, Chairman of Rexel's Board of Directors, stated: "Barbara's solid experience in her various roles and her expertise in new information and communications technologies will be additional assets for the Board of Directors. I would like to thank Herna Verhagen for her outstanding contribution to the work of Rexel's Board of Directors over the past 8 years."

Barbara Dalibard’s appointment as a member of the Board of Directors will be submitted to shareholder approval at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in Paris on April 21, 2022.

Biography:

Barbara Dalibard has been Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of SITA (Société Internationale de Télécommunication Aéronautique) since 2016. She has held various positions at several companies in the new technology sector. Barbara Dalibard has spent most of her career at Orange, where she held various management positions, including Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services. She was also CEO of SNCF Voyageurs and chaired several international subsidiaries of SNCF (NTV, Eurostar). She also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Société Générale and as a member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer and is currently Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Michelin.

Barbara Dalibard is a graduate of École Normale Supérieure, where she qualified to lecture in Mathematics, a graduate of École nationale supérieure des télécommunications (ENST) and an honorary Corps des Mines engineer. She is an Officer of the Legion d’honneur, Officer of the Ordre du Mérite, member of the Académie des Technologies and Doctor Honoris Causa of École Polytechnique de Montréal.

