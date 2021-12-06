Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs partner agreement with Pihlajalinna Plc

English Swedish

Aino Health announces that they sign partner agreement with Pihlajalinna Plc, one of the big three health and healthcare service providers in Finland. Pihlajalinna organizes over 200 000 employees in their occupational health care services.



By the partnership Aino will get the possibility to strengthen Pihlajalinna’s offer to their customers in both private and public sector with the HealthManager SaaS solution.

Before signing this co-operation agreement Pihlajalinna signed 8 000 new HealthManager licenses in the third quarter.

Aino sees this as an indication of a fruitful future co-operation.

“Through this collaboration, we are able to provide even better service to our customers and provide them with powerful digital tools.

We are looking forward to a productive partnership with Aino Health, says Juha-Pekka Halttunen, Sales Director, Pihlajalinna.

“We are very proud to welcome Pihlajalinna as a new partner and look forward to support them to work more efficiently with the early support process.

After all Pihlajalinna is one of the big three occupational health care service providers in Finland.”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers to enable higher performance and well-being within the organization.

It also offers dashboards, reports and analytical tools to easily follow key metrics related to human capital productivity.

The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee wellbeing and performance.

About Pihlajalinna

20 year-old Pihlajalinna is one Finland’s leading private providers of social, healthcare and wellbeing services.

The Group provides services to private individuals, companies, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities, across Finland.

The Group provides general practitioner and specialised care services, occupational healthcare and dental care services, residential services and wellbeing services, for example.

The Group, in cooperation with the public sector, offers social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities with the aim of providing high-quality services for public pay healthcare customers.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Human Capital Productivity.

The company’s SaaS platform HealthManager reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making performance, wellbeing and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se