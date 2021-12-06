Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in November 2021 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 52.6% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For November 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.7%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 19.2%, 16.2% and 7.8%, respectively, while the Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of 6.7%.

In relation to international travel restrictions, on November 26th, the United States Government announced that, beginning on December 6th, it will request all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 contagion test, taken no more than 24 hours prior their flight departure.





Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 19 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 904.0 826.5 (8.6 %) 9,584.2 7,638.9 (20.3 %) Tijuana* 494.8 598.0 20.9 % 5,460.7 6,247.8 14.4 % Los Cabos 152.0 188.0 23.7 % 1,754.2 1,822.6 3.9 % Puerto Vallarta 152.1 182.6 20.0 % 1,673.1 1,649.3 (1.4 %) Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 (100.0 %) 8.4 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 172.5 126.6 (26.6 %) 1,874.5 1,340.9 (28.5 %) Hermosillo 159.5 149.5 (6.3 %) 1,644.2 1,301.9 (20.8 %) Mexicali 105.1 104.2 (0.8 %) 1,081.5 970.8 (10.2 %) Morelia 43.7 46.8 7.0 % 426.9 484.0 13.4 % La Paz 82.7 87.9 6.3 % 906.7 808.3 (10.9 %) Kingston 1.0 0.1 (86.7 %) 1.7 1.1 (34.0 %) Aguascalientes 58.2 58.8 1.0 % 578.2 516.0 (10.8 %) Los Mochis 34.2 35.9 4.8 % 350.6 319.1 (9.0 %) Manzanillo 8.9 8.8 (1.2 %) 86.7 76.8 (11.4 %) Total 2,369.2 2,413.7 1.9 % 25,431.5 23,177.6 (8.9 %) International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 19 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 343.7 338.2 (1.6 %) 3,923.0 3,328.1 (15.2 %) Tijuana* 255.9 296.8 16.0 % 2,612.7 2,416.4 (7.5 %) Los Cabos 321.1 361.6 12.6 % 3,331.7 3,144.9 (5.6 %) Puerto Vallarta 282.7 286.2 1.2 % 2,859.0 1,934.2 (32.3 %) Montego Bay 347.6 270.7 (22.1 %) 4,249.9 2,240.4 (47.3 %) Guanajuato 52.8 59.3 12.3 % 629.4 562.4 (10.7 %) Hermosillo 5.8 7.4 26.3 % 63.4 94.5 49.0 % Mexicali 0.7 0.6 (15.7 %) 6.2 4.9 (21.8 %) Morelia 31.4 35.2 12.0 % 376.2 363.6 (3.3 %) La Paz 1.4 1.7 15.1 % 11.9 16.5 39.3 % Kingston 132.2 77.9 (41.1 %) 232.8 720.7 209.5 % Aguascalientes 19.0 19.1 0.6 % 201.2 189.0 (6.1 %) Los Mochis 0.5 0.7 32.0 % 6.4 8.7 35.8 % Manzanillo 6.4 5.7 (10.4 %) 69.2 38.3 (44.6 %) Total 1,801.3 1,761.0 (2.2 %) 18,573.1 15,062.5 (18.9 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 19 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,247.7 1,164.7 (6.7 %) 13,507.2 10,967.0 (18.8 %) Tijuana* 750.7 894.9 19.2 % 8,073.4 8,664.1 7.3 % Los Cabos 473.1 549.5 16.2 % 5,085.9 4,967.5 (2.3 %) Puerto Vallarta 434.8 468.8 7.8 % 4,532.1 3,583.5 (20.9 %) Montego Bay 348.2 270.7 (22.3 %) 4,258.3 2,240.4 (47.4 %) Guanajuato 225.2 185.9 (17.5 %) 2,504.0 1,903.3 (24.0 %) Hermosillo 165.4 156.9 (5.1 %) 1,707.6 1,396.4 (18.2 %) Mexicali 105.7 104.8 (0.9 %) 1,087.7 975.7 (10.3 %) Morelia 75.1 82.0 9.1 % 803.1 847.6 5.5 % La Paz 84.1 89.6 6.5 % 918.5 824.8 (10.2 %) Kingston 133.2 78.0 (41.4 %) 234.5 721.8 207.8 % Aguascalientes 77.2 77.9 0.9 % 779.4 705.0 (9.5 %) Los Mochis 34.7 36.5 5.2 % 357.0 327.8 (8.2 %) Manzanillo 15.3 14.5 (5.1 %) 155.8 115.1 (26.1 %) Total 4,170.5 4,174.7 0.1 % 44,004.6 38,240.1 (13.1 %) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Nov-19 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 19 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Tijuana 251.6 294.2 16.9 % 2,569.5 2,386.7 (7.1 %)





The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-20 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 20 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 591.0 826.5 39.8 % 5,138.1 7,638.9 48.7 % Tijuana* 503.7 598.0 18.7 % 4,080.4 6,247.8 53.1 % Los Cabos 146.2 188.0 28.6 % 1,067.6 1,822.6 70.7 % Puerto Vallarta 108.3 182.6 68.6 % 838.7 1,649.3 96.6 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 110.8 126.6 14.3 % 937.9 1,340.9 43.0 % Hermosillo 94.8 149.5 57.7 % 842.3 1,301.9 54.6 % Mexicali 72.5 104.2 43.7 % 611.5 970.8 58.8 % Morelia 39.9 46.8 17.3 % 342.0 484.0 41.5 % La Paz 66.0 87.9 33.2 % 498.4 808.3 62.2 % Kingston 0.0 0.1 1063.6 % 1.4 1.1 (17.6 %) Aguascalientes 37.2 58.8 58.3 % 317.1 516.0 62.7 % Los Mochis 23.7 35.9 51.3 % 182.2 319.1 75.1 % Manzanillo 5.0 8.8 76.6 % 43.6 76.8 76.2 % Total 1,799.0 2,413.7 34.2 % 14,902.1 23,177.6 55.5 % International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-20 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 20 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 220.5 338.2 53.4 % 2,071.1 3,328.1 60.7 % Tijuana* 177.6 296.8 67.2 % 1,545.4 2,416.4 56.4 % Los Cabos 206.6 361.6 75.0 % 1,650.5 3,144.9 90.5 % Puerto Vallarta 124.5 286.2 129.9 % 1,449.5 1,934.2 33.4 % Montego Bay 87.8 270.7 208.2 % 1,487.6 2,240.4 50.6 % Guanajuato 32.4 59.3 83.2 % 294.7 562.4 90.8 % Hermosillo 5.1 7.4 44.5 % 38.1 94.5 148.0 % Mexicali 0.2 0.6 145.4 % 2.0 4.9 140.2 % Morelia 27.3 35.2 28.8 % 212.4 363.6 71.2 % La Paz 0.5 1.7 204.6 % 5.7 16.5 189.4 % Kingston 39.4 77.9 97.5 % 570.5 720.7 26.3 % Aguascalientes 12.9 19.1 48.4 % 102.1 189.0 85.1 % Los Mochis 0.3 0.7 166.1 % 2.1 8.7 312.8 % Manzanillo 1.4 5.7 315.6 % 35.4 38.3 8.3 % Total 936.5 1,761.0 88.0 % 9,467.0 15,062.5 59.1 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-20 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 20 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Guadalajara 811.5 1,164.7 43.5 % 7,209.2 10,967.0 52.1 % Tijuana* 681.3 894.9 31.3 % 5,625.8 8,664.1 54.0 % Los Cabos 352.8 549.5 55.8 % 2,718.1 4,967.5 82.8 % Puerto Vallarta 232.8 468.8 101.4 % 2,288.2 3,583.5 56.6 % Montego Bay 87.8 270.7 208.2 % 1,488.5 2,240.4 50.5 % Guanajuato 143.1 185.9 29.9 % 1,232.6 1,903.3 54.4 % Hermosillo 99.9 156.9 57.1 % 880.4 1,396.4 58.6 % Mexicali 72.8 104.8 44.0 % 613.5 975.7 59.0 % Morelia 67.2 82.0 21.9 % 554.4 847.6 52.9 % La Paz 66.5 89.6 34.6 % 504.1 824.8 63.6 % Kingston 39.5 78.0 97.7 % 571.8 721.8 26.2 % Aguascalientes 50.0 77.9 55.8 % 419.3 705.0 68.2 % Los Mochis 24.0 36.5 52.6 % 184.3 327.8 77.9 % Manzanillo 6.3 14.5 128.5 % 78.9 115.1 45.8 % Total 2,735.5 4,174.7 52.6 % 24,369.1 38,240.1 56.9 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Nov-20 Nov-21 % Change Jan - Nov 20 Jan - Nov 21 % Change Tijuana 176.3 294.2 66.9 % 1,533.9 2,386.7 55.6 %

Highlights for the period:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during November 2021 increased by 25.1% compared to November 2020; load factors for the month went from 66.3% in November 2020 to 78.9% in November 2021.





Puerto Vallarta – Toronto: Swoop





Puerto Vallarta – Austin: American Airlines

Kingston – Philadelphia: American Airlines

Montego Bay – Atlanta: Frontier

Montego Bay – Orlando: Frontier

Montego Bay – Frankfurt: EW Discover

Montego Bay – Manchester: Virgin Atlantic



Company Description

