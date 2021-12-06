6 December 2021

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00BLRPRH06

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 1.05566 to USD 0.105566, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 21 October 2021, was not passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 6 December 2021.

As a result, the principal amount of the Affected Securities has not been amended.