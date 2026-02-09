WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX METHODOLOGY - WENT & WATT

9 February 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX METHODOLOGY OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the table below (the “Affected Securities”), issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

Primary Ticker Name of Impacted Security ISIN 1 WENT WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals XS2425848053 2 WATT WisdomTree Battery Metals XS2425842106

The Index Provider in respect of the Affected Securities is WisdomTree, Inc. (the “Affected Securities Index Provider”).

The Issuer hereby notifies holders of the Affected Securities that it has been informed by the Affected Securities Index Provider that a change has been made to the rebalancing schedule of the WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Commodity Index TR and the WisdomTree Battery Metals Commodity Index TR (the “Indexes”). As a result of this change, the Indexes will now rebalance in February and August, rather than in January and July.

The updated index methodology reflecting this change is available at the following link:

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/index/wt/index- methodology/wisdomtree-commodity-index-methodology.pdf?sc_lang=en-gb

This notice is given for information purposes only.