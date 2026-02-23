23 February 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 2UKS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 2X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00B94QKF15

NOTICE OF CORRECTION TO NOTICE DATED 18 FEBRUARY 2026 IN RESPECT OF TIME OF MEETING RELATING TO A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES



We refer to a notice issued by the Issuer dated 18 February 2026 (the “Original Notice”) convening a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Meeting”) to consider certain amendments to the documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities.

We also refer to an explanatory letter from the Issuer providing further details on the proposed principal amount reduction dated 18 February 2026 (the “Circular”).

The Issuer hereby notifies you that there is a typographical error in the Original Notice in respect to the time of the Meeting. It incorrectly states that the Meeting will be held at 11 a.m. (Irish time) on 13 March 2026. The correct time of the Meeting is 11.30 a.m. (Irish time) on 13 March 2026.

All other information contained in the Circular remains unchanged and in full force and effect.

An updated form of proxy reflecting the corrected time of the Meeting is set out in the Annex to this notice.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meaning ascribed to them in the Original Notice.

Should you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact us at europesupport@wisdomtree.com

ANNEX

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”)

Form of Proxy in respect of a meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of Affected Securities (the “Affected Security Holders”)

I/We ______________________________________________ being an Affected Security Holder of the above named Affected Securities hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or (see note 1 below)



Name(s): ………………………………………………………………………………………..

Address: …………………………………………………………………………………………

to attend as my/our proxy and to vote for me/us and on my behalf all Affected Securities (or such lesser number of Affected Securities as I/we hereby indicate ________________) held by me/us at the meeting to be held at 11.30 am (local time) on Friday 13 March 2026 and at any adjournment thereof (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

Signature or common seal

Name ………………………………………………………………………………………..

Position ……………………………………………………………………… (e.g. Authorised Signatory)

Dated ……………………………

Please indicate with an "X" in the space below how you wish your vote to be cast (see note 6).

Extraordinary Resolution (see note 3) For



Against To approve the proposal as set out in the attached Notice of Meeting (1) to (11) inclusive.

NOTES

The Affected Securities of the Issuer use the International Central Securities Depositary (ICSD) model of settlement and Citivic Nominees Limited is the sole registered Holder of Affected Securities under the ICSD settlement model. Please note that you are only entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) if you are a registered Holder of the Affected Securities. Holders of the Affected Securities should submit their voting instructions through the relevant ICSD or the relevant participant in an ICSD (such as a local central securities depositary, broker or nominee), instead of submitting this Form of Proxy to the MUFG Corporate Markets (Ireland) Limited. If any investor has invested in the Affected Securities through a broker/dealer/other intermediary, the investor should contact this entity to provide voting instructions. This proxy can only be used by the registered holders of Affected Securities. An Affected Security Holder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is also entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him or her. The proxy need not be an Affected Security Holder. If more than one proxy is appointed a separate form of proxy should be completed for each person appointed and each form of proxy should show the number of Securities to which it relates. Unless you wish to authorise your proxy to act in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for an Affected Security Holder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account), please specify the number of Securities in relation to which they are authorised to act. In the absence of any such specification, the proxy shall be authorised to act in respect of the full voting entitlement. The text of the Extraordinary Resolution to be considered at the Meeting is set out in full in the Notice of Meeting, set out at the end of the accompanying circular dated Wednesday 18 February 2026. To be effective, the instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited by the registered holder at the office of MUFG Corporate Markets (Ireland) Limited, PO Box 7117, Dublin 2, Ireland (if by post) or by MUFG Corporate Markets (Ireland) Limited, Suite 149, The Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7, D07 DP79, Ireland (if delivered by hand) not later than 11.00 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday 11 March 2026 (or, in the event that the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 11.00 a.m on the day that falls two days before the time of Adjourned Meeting). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude an Affected Security Holder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting. As the Affected Securities of the Issuer use the International Central Securities Depositary (ICSD) model of settlement and Citivic Nominees Limited is the sole registered Holder of Affected Securities under the ICSD settlement model, Holders of the Affected Securities should submit their voting instructions through the relevant ICSD or the relevant participant in an ICSD (such as a local central securities depositary, broker or nominee), instead of submitting this Form of Proxy to MUFG Corporate Markets (Ireland) Limited.