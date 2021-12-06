Green Thumb Industries Opens Rise Reno in Nevada, Its 67th Retail Location in the Nation, on December 6

CHICAGO and RENO, Nev., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced the opening of Rise Reno, the Company’s 67th store nationwide. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Helping our Brothers and Sisters (HOBS) which provides mentoring and short-term financial assistance to U.S. combat Veterans with an emphasis on those living with PTSD and other chronic issues, as well as LGBTQ Veterans denied recognition and support due to their sexual orientation.



“Rise Reno marks our 67th store in the nation and our first Rise store in the Biggest Little City in the World,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are proud to support HOBS, a local organization that is doing crucial work to aid our Veterans living with PTSD, including our LGBTQ Veterans who have been wrongly denied support. We all owe our Veterans so much and we are happy to make this contribution, while introducing more consumers and tourists alike to the Rise experience.”

Dr. Marvin Carter, Founder of HOBS said: “We appreciate the support of Green Thumb and other community minded businesses to ensure the care of our country’s military Veterans. This support means a lot in showing us that we are not alone in facing the challenges of combat, which in many cases creates a lifetime of challenges.”

In addition to Rise Reno, the Company owns and operates a Rise store in Carson City, along with retail locations throughout the greater Las Vegas area, including stores in Henderson, South Durango, South Rainbow and Tropicana. Earlier this year, Green Thumb partnered with COOKIES to open the brand’s first location in Nevada, COOKIES on the Strip.

In addition to its retail business, Green Thumb manufactures and distributes its branded products including Dogwalkers pre-roll joints; Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops, lotions and balms; incredibles gummies, chocolates and tarts; and RYTHM premium vape products.

Rise Reno is located at 2881 Northtowne Lane in Reno. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, 67 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,500 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andy Grossman Grace Bondy EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com GBondy@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries

