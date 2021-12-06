Arcadis to support US Army Corps of Engineers with environmental remediation services for safe water and land use

Amsterdam, December 6, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) today announced it is among 12 firms selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Center (USACE) in Huntsville, Alabama as one of the awardees on a $1.136 billion shared-capacity contract for chemical, environmental and munitions remediation services. Services provided under the contract will support various Department of Defense commands and installations and other federal agencies, and may take place at current and former defense sites, or federally owned or controlled sites around the world.

Arcadis is approved to perform Military Munitions Response Program responses involving conventional munitions and chemical warfare material, environmental compliance and remediation services, and other munitions-related services as necessary to ensure lands and waters can be safely used for their intended purposes. This contract has an initial performance period of five years, plus one three-year option period and one two-year option period.

The contract allows Arcadis to provide a wide range of environmental response missions, including performing investigations, engineering evaluations, cost analyses, remedial designs, and remedial or removal actions relating to munitions and explosives of concern and hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste.

“Arcadis has a long history of working with USACE Huntsville Center. For more than 10 years, we have worked to ensure their programs are supported by high-quality, innovative services that drive sustainable results, and we look forward to continuing to do so through this contract,” said Tom Rose, who leads Arcadis’ federal program in North America.

In the spirit of ensuring high-caliber service delivery, Arcadis will use digital geophysics and real-time data collection tools to locate, identify and manage munitions. The company also will employ robotic technologies to continually deliver safe, environmentally beneficial outcomes. The information collected will then feed into a digital dashboard that allows USACE Huntsville Center to track program progress and completion.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

