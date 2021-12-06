Dresner Partners Announced as a Winner of the 20th Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 20th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Wednesday, November 17th at the 2021 M&A Advisor Awards Gala to an energetic, packed crowd at the New York Athletic Club, New York, NY. Dresner Partners was named a winner for Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year (Under $100MM), for its role in the sale of Enviro-Log and Enviro-Log Home Products to Summit Equity Group. The Dresner deal team was led by Paul Hoffman.



“The award recipients represent the finest in the M&A industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. “From lower middle market to multi-billion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement.”

“We are honored to be recognized for Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “We are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the transaction.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director for Dresner Partners said, “It is an honor to be recognized by The M&A Advisor and our peers for our work on this transaction. We enjoyed working closely with the teams at both Enviro-Log and Summit Equity Group to address the various transaction complexities that were involved and feel that the combination represents the ideal alignment of strategic objectives and culture.”

Ross McRoy, President and Co-Founder of Enviro-Log said, “We are very proud to be recognized along with our advisor, Dresner Partners and our new owner, Summit Equity Group, for Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year. The Dresner team delivered the best possible outcome and we are very pleased to be part of the Summit Equity Group portfolio.”

Mitch Nelson, Director of Summit Equity Group said, “Dresner Partners facilitated an efficient process that transparently addressed the transaction complexities head on. It was a pleasure working with both Dresner Partners and Enviro-Log to consummate this deal.”

The Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry’s leading M&A Dealmakers and was held in conjunction with the 2021 Future of Dealmaking Summit that featured the industry’s leading M&A professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by M&A, media, academic, and industry stalwarts.

About The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty-two years we have established the premier global network of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry’s top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

