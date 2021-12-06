Allegro MicroSystems Names Sharon Briansky General Counsel

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today the appointment of Sharon Briansky as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Briansky will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee global legal operations. Ms. Briansky succeeds Chris Brown, who is leaving Allegro at the end of the calendar year to pursue another opportunity.



Ms. Briansky joins Allegro from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she most recently served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary. In that role, she oversaw the company’s legal function in corporate governance, corporate finance initiatives, compliance, corporate social responsibility, and other general corporate legal matters. Ms. Briansky began her career at Goodwin Procter LLP, where she focused on corporate and securities matters, including merger and acquisition transactions, public offerings and private placements.

“I am pleased to welcome Sharon to our executive team. With more than two decades of experience, Sharon brings a proven track record of leading high-performing legal teams, advising public company boards, and supporting business growth. Her broad expertise will be valuable as our company continues to accelerate our growth, expand our global footprint, and develop our industry-leading innovations,” said Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would also like to thank Chris for his contributions to our successful IPO and his leadership in establishing our public company legal infrastructure. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Briansky earned a B.A. in Political Science from University of North Carolina and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

