Pomerania wind farm started commercial operation

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 6 December 2021 the Polish energy regulator (Urząd Reguliacji Energetyk) issued a generation licence (hereinafter – the Licence) to Pomerania wind farm. The issued Licence will allow to start the commercial operation date (COD) and generate electricity under the contract for difference (CfD) tariff of 214.98 PLN/MWh (around 47 EUR/MWh) awarded in the Polish renewable energy auction for a period of 15 years.

Since the COD of Pomerania wind farm, the Group’s Green Generation installed capacity increased by 94 MW and reached 1,214 MW.

As the Group announced earlier ( link ), it is estimated that during the 30 years of operation of the wind farm, the undiscounted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will amount to around EUR 440 m.

The Group reminds that the objective to consistently increase Green Generation portfolio and reach 4 GW of installed Green Generation capacity by 2030 is set out in the Group’s strategy ( link ).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

Tel. +370 6 207 6076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt