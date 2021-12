English Latvian

Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” hereby informs that today, 7th December 2021 at 16:00 JSC AB CITY will end the mandatory share repurchase offer process.



Repurchase price is EUR 9.26 (nine euros and 26 cents) for one share.







Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Management board member

Phone: +371 29269424

Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com