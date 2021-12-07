English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 DECEMBER 2021 AT 4:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec receives B rating in CDP’s climate change programme rating

Cargotec was awarded with a B in CDP’s Climate change rating. The scoring varies from a scale from A to D-. This is the second year in a row for Cargotec to receive CDP’s B rating, which indicates that we are taking coordinated actions on climate issues.



CPD is a non-profit charity that runs a global disclosure system to score companies and cities on the level of environmental management. CDP's annual climate disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.



“Cargotec has worked intensively to meet its climate targets throughout the years. We have a key role in transforming the logistics industry towards a low-carbon economy. We are committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1.5°C warming scenario, which is the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. We are pleased to see recognition for the work we have done,” says Päivi Koivisto, VP Sustainability, Cargotec.

The CDP score is based on Cargotec's performance data in 2020 and since then we have further accelerated our focus on climate. Climate is at the heart of Cargotec’s refined strategy and, to test its strategic resilience, we have analysed how climate change may impact our operations and value chain. Cargotec’s climate programme was also founded in 2021, and focuses on decarbonising the supply chain, decarbonising our own operations and boosting the creation of customer-centric sustainable product and solution offerings.



Cargotec’s long-term target, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, is to reduce Cargotec’s scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from a 2019 base year by 2030. Cargotec’s internal goal is to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030, which goes beyond the required ambition level of the Science Based Targets initiative.



For further information, please contact:

Päivi Koivisto, VP Sustainability, Cargotec, +358 40 743 0306, paivi.koivisto(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com