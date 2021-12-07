OCD: Using Genome Data to Predict Risk, Symptoms and Treatment Response - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “OCD: Using Genome Data to Predict Risk, Symptoms and Treatment Response” on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Gwyneth Zai, Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto and recipient of a 2016 Young Investigator Grant.

Dr. Zai will discuss how the human genome holds clues to understanding the heterogeneity and complexity of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). She will explain her team's use of genome data to identify genetic variations that contribute to the risk of developing OCD and which may enable prediction of the response of individual patients to antidepressant medications. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/decemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

