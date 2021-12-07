Yamaha Bicycles and All Kids Bike Activate Program at Harding University Partnership School

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles, which recently donated $5,000 to fund the first All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program in Santa Barbara, helped students, teachers, and administrators welcome a fleet of new Strider Bikes to Harding University Partnership School yesterday. Guided by their PE teacher Kyle Marme, students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades unboxed and assembled the bikes for the school’s youngest students.



Harding University Partnership School is the first in the Santa Barbara Unified School District to receive All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride program, which consists of training for teachers, a detailed curriculum, a fleet of Strider balance bikes, pedal conversion kits, dial-adjust helmets, and 5 years of program support. The school serves 376 students annually, and it is expected that 175 kindergarten students will receive the All Kids Bike training each year.

The donation that made this program possible was part of Yamaha’s recent sponsorship of the Electric Bike Category of Ride Santa Barbara 100, the premier century bike ride on California’s central coast. Yamaha reached out to All Kids Bike as a way to give back to Santa Barbara’s vibrant cycling community and hopes that it has established the first of many elementary PE programs that will teach kindergarteners the life skills of outdoor recreation and riding a bike.

The All Kids Bike program is a national movement led by the nonprofit Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations. Developed to be a plug-and-play program for public schools that aligns with SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards, the All Kids Bike program includes an eight-lesson Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Curriculum, teacher training and certification, and a five-year support plan. The All Kids Bike program is currently active in 423 schools across 48 states.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

