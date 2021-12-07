Life Extension Launches Rest & Renew

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The better you sleep, the better you feel. But for many people, the kind of quality sleep that allows you to wake up refreshed and reenergized remains elusive—even after logging 7-8 hours of sleep a night. So Life Extension the science-based supplement company has launched a formula to help sleepers prioritize quality rather than just quantity; this melatonin-and-ashwagandha combination is called Life Extension new supplement Rest & Renew.

“People have been taking ashwagandha to relax for centuries,” said Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “But only recently has anyone sat down and designed clinical studies to determine if ashwagandha extract can help support the quality of your sleep.”

Indeed, a clinical study has shown that the Shoden® ashwagandha extract used in Life Extension new supplement Rest & Renew supports essential aspects of healthy sleep: it shortens the time it takes to fall asleep, improves the length of time you remain asleep, and most importantly, it promotes your chances of getting the restorative sleep you need to be at your best. In addition to ashwagandha, Rest & Renew contains Life Extension’s popular immediate and extended-release melatonin to the formula to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, all night long.

According to Dr. Smith, Rest & Renew offers support for the estimated 50 to 70 million American adults who have difficulty sleeping. “We wanted to help them because not only are they probably waking up tired, they’re also short-changing their health: poor sleep quality can affect cognition, metabolic health and much more beyond that,” he said.

Life Extension’s newest supplement Life Extension new supplement Rest & Renew is vegetarian, gluten free and non-GMO.

About Life Extension, the science-based supplement company®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit Life Extension website LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

