Life Extension Launches New Bio-Luteolin™ Supplement for Healthy Aging Benefits

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The overwhelming majority of Americans, a full 87%, said they are willing to take steps to live a longer, healthier life, according to an Ipsos poll. Enter luteolin, a common plant flavonoid that has the healthy aging community buzzing. Scientific studies suggest luteolin supports healthy cellular function, which is critical to aging well. But like most flavonoids, luteolin has poor bioavailability. The solution? Life Extension collaborated with Akay Bioactives to develop a proprietary formula that would deliver superior bioavailability. Aptly named Bio-Luteolin™, this new addition to the brand's healthy aging product line is up to 14 times more bioavailable than regular luteolin supplements.*

*Than regular luteolin defined as 98% pure powder luteolin

Life Extension’s new Bio-Luteolin™ supplement achieves higher bioavailability by combining luteolin with an innovative coating made from galactomannan fibers from fenugreek seeds. This formulation preserves luteolin through your digestive system, allowing it to circulate in the body. In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study, participants taking the luteolin with or without the fenugreek fiber coating in this formula had their blood plasma levels of luteolin measured for total and free luteolin: both were significantly increased in the formulated luteolin group compared with regular luteolin, with up to 10 times more free luteolin.

Why does that matter? “At the cellular level, luteolin has been shown to maintain cellular homeostasis and help guard against oxidative stress," explained Kristen Dominguez, PhD, a Discovery Research Scientist with Life Extension. “The 20 mg of luteolin in this novel formula equates to up to 280 mg of unformulated luteolin. This increase in bioavailability maximizes potential healthy aging benefits.”

Living longer and stronger is a common goal, and supplements like Bio-Luteolin™ can support a healthy aging strategy, said Life Extension’s Director of Education and Live Foreverish podcast co-host Michael A. Smith, MD. “Healthy aging starts with lifestyle habits like healthy sleep, promoting gut health, and maintaining muscle mass and flexibility,” Dr. Smith said. “But cellular health and function is critical, and nutrients like this absorbable form of luteolin can help encourage that.”

Bio-Luteolin™ is the latest addition to Life Extension’s lineup of healthy aging supplements. This specially formulated luteolin is also used in the customer favorite and best-in-class formula Testosterone Elite.†

†This product is intended to promote testosterone levels but does not contain testosterone.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

