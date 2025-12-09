Life Extension Launches New Bee Propolis Supplement That Offers Respiratory Immune Benefits

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever find yourself “stung” by a respiratory immune challenge at the worst possible time? You certainly wouldn’t be alone: last year, an estimate of nearly 50 to 80 million people* in the U.S. experienced upper respiratory immune challenges.* But what if we had to look no further than the humble bee for year-round support? Life Extension’s new Life Extension Bee Immune Propolis Capsules formula has been shown in studies to help with the frequency and duration of respiratory immune challenges. It delivers a standardized bee propolis extract that provides the same polyphenol content in every dose.

*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preliminary data 2024-2025.

In a double-blind clinical trial, participants taking standardized bee propolis twice daily reported a 31% decreased probability of experiencing respiratory discomfort compared to the placebo group. In that same study, participants also reported that the standardized propolis supplementation helped to minimize the number and duration of seasonal respiratory discomfort by 29% and 34%, respectively, compared to the placebo group.

So what’s all the buzz about bees and respiratory health? Honeybees make propolis, or “bee glue,” from plant compounds like saps and waxes, explained Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Discovery Research Manager at Life Extension. “Bees use the resin-like mixture to seal and maintain the health and integrity of their hive, protecting it from weather and invaders,” she said. “Research shows that in humans, polyphenols in propolis can help support a healthy immune response, upper respiratory tract health, and daily wellness.”

Tapping into bee propolis benefits to take the sting out of respiratory challenges has been around for generations, as Life Extension’s Director of Education and Live Foreverish podcast co-host Michael A. Smith, MD, explained. “The problem is that, just like with honey, raw propolis and traditional propolis supplements lack standardization,” Dr. Smith said.

That’s because bees make propolis from plant compounds around them. The polyphenol content of propolis varies from hive to hive and may not always deliver consistent benefits. It’s precisely that issue that scientists at Life Extension set out to solve. The standardized extract formulation distinguishes Life Extension Bee Immune Propolis Capsules from traditional propolis products on the market. “We chose a bee propolis extract standardized to 12% polyphenols because of the clinical data supporting immune respiratory health,” Dr. Jaja-Chimedza said.

Bee Propolis Capsules is the latest addition to Life Extension’s lineup of Life Extension immune support supplements. Coming soon: The leading brand in vitamins and supplements will also launch a Bee Immune Propolis Spray, an oral spray for fast-acting respiratory immune support.

