Life Extension Introduces Migra-Health™: A Neurologist-Developed Formula

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bout of head discomfort can end your day before it starts. But what if it didn’t have to? Life Extension introduces Migra-Health™, the first science-based supplement created in collaboration with Minded, Inc., a new wellness brand created by award-winning actor/director Sydney Scotia and her team of leading neurologists, physicians, and scientists. “This started with my own struggles. I know firsthand how debilitating head discomfort can be,” Scotia explained, adding that “Migra-Health™ is about giving millions of people the chance to feel in charge of their brain health and to finally have an accessible option that puts relief—and hope—back in their hands.”

According to Kristen Dominguez, PhD, a Discovery Research Scientist at Life Extension, Migra-Health™ is designed for daily use to help lessen the frequency and duration of head discomfort with clinically studied ingredients. “We worked with Minded experts to identify the key ingredients in Migra-Health™,” she explained. “This comprehensive supplement delivers a combination of B vitamins, vitamin D3, magnesium and CoQ10, each shown in clinical studies to relieve those bouts of head discomfort that can disrupt someone’s routine.”

For example, in a randomized controlled trial, participants taking 50 mcg (2000 IU) of vitamin D3 for three months reported 36% minimized frequency and 27% shorter duration of head discomfort compared to placebo. What’s more, vitamin D also appeared to help maintain already-healthy serum levels of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a neuropeptide associated with head discomfort. In another clinical trial, participants taking 300 mg of CoQ10 for three months reported 26% lower head discomfort frequency than the placebo group.

Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, said these nutrients work because they support the normal function of certain networks in the brain, nerve endings and blood vessels attached to these nerve endings that are associated with head discomfort.

Migra-Health™ is one of several innovative supplements launched by Life Extension in 2025. Other noteworthy additions to its catalog of more than 350 formulas include Hair Growth for Women and Hair Growth for Men, and FLORASSIST® Probiotic Youthful Gut, a probiotic clinically studied to support biomarkers of healthy aging.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

[These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.]

Migra-Health™ is a trademark of Minded, Inc.

Attachment