Looking to “Biohack” Your DNA? New Biological Aging Supplement Shows Promise

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can’t change how many birthdays you’ve had (your chronological age), but your daily choices impact your biological age, or whether your body is older or younger than your birth year. Of course, nothing stops the hands of time, but what if you could do more to promote staying healthy as you grow older?

Now, there’s a way to “biohack” your DNA and support healthy biological aging. Life Extension launched its new Biological Aging Defense, a once-daily formula that helps preserve healthy telomere length and DNA methylation age—two hallmarks associated with how aging impacts the body.

Telomeres are like protective caps at the end of your chromosomes, explained Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD. “As time goes by, these telomeres shorten naturally, and as they do, cells lose their ability to divide and function optimally, which contributes to the normal aging process,” he said. DNA methylation is a biological reaction that promotes healthy gene expression and cell function through a process called epigenetics. “Healthy gene expression is associated with whole-body health,” Dr. Smith explained.

While DNA methylation age and telomeres may not be top of mind to most consumers, they are considered crucial biomarkers in the field of healthy aging, said Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Discovery Research Manager at Life Extension, who helped develop the Biological Aging Defense formula.

The nutrients in this supplement were selected based on scientific research demonstrating real results, she added. “We chose the standardized scarlet beebalm extract because of the clinical data supporting these two crucial biomarkers of the aging process.” In a clinical trial, participants taking standardized scarlet beebalm extract showed significantly longer telomere length compared with placebo. In that same study, the extract supported healthy DNA methylation age compared with the placebo group. “The study also reported improved quality of life compared to baseline for participants taking the beebalm extract,” Dr. Jaja-Chimedza said.

Of course, no supplement will be a “magic pill,” pointed out Dr. Michael Smith, who co-hosts the podcast Live Foreverish. Smart lifestyle choices, including a healthy diet, regular exercise, restorative sleep and stress management, are key. But targeted nutrition can help. “Complementing daily habits with a high-quality supplement shown to support biological aging is a proactive way to age gracefully,” Dr. Smith said.

Biological Aging Defense is one of several healthy aging supplements introduced by Life Extension in 2025. Other noteworthy additions include FLORASSIST® Probiotic Youthful Gut, to help encourage a more “youthful” gut microbiome, and Active Vitality & Strength to support muscle strength and physical independence.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment