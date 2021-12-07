Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

Ress Life Investments A/S

Corporate Announcement no. 39/2021

Annual Report 2020/21 http://www.resslifeinvestments.com/

Corporate Announcement no. 39/2021: Annual Report 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021

Copenhagen, 7 December 2021

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021.

Key results and highlights:

• Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 12,312,282 for the period 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021. Net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 4.9% and an increase in net asset value of USD 100 per share.

• The increase in profit mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.

• The fair value of the Group’s investment assets increased from USD 192,449,408 at 30 September 2020 to USD 255,262,257 at 30 September 2021.

• The Group’s investments in treasury bills are measured to USD 4,999,617 at September 30 2021. There were no investments in treasury bills prior financial year.

• Equity stands at USD 281,659,065 at 30 September 2021, corresponding to a net asset value of USD2,159 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,058 at 30 September 2020.

• During the period, 24,057 new ordinary shares were issued and 1,522 shares were bought back from investors. In addition, 1,373 of the bought treasury shares were resold to investors and 149 treasury shares remain.

• Both continued investments and expectations that the life settlement market continues to offer attractive returns, enables Management to take a positive view on future performance.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Group's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Group’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: m i c h ael.hova r d.ekma n n@r e s s l i feinve s tme n ts.com .

Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors

