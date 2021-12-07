Aptive Environmental Recognized On Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business List

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, has been recognized on the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list as an honorable mention in the Consumer Services category. Inc’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in their fields and on our society and put purpose before profit.



From opening new branches to provide pest control services to more consumers, to creating company-wide initiatives to inspire employees to be resilient in the face of adversity, to donating over $1M to charities, including the Malaria fighting grassroots campaign Nothing But Nets, Aptive is passionate about making a difference not only within the pest control industry, but society at large.

“At Aptive, we see our customers and communities as neighbors, and in so, believe in serving and giving back to them,” says Vess Pearson, CEO and Co-Founder of Aptive Environmental. “We are honored to be recognized by an esteemed awards program like Inc.’s Best in Business that acknowledges our higher purpose and the pride we take in being far more than a pest control company.”

The second annual list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. Magazine, recognizes 147 small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed entering companies’ achievements over the past year with an emphasis on how they made a positive difference in the world. The editors then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The Inc. Best in Business applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries. Honorees are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business .

Aptive stood out for its exceptional growth, coupled with its focus on giving back. In 2020, Aptive expanded its service area by more than 1,035 cities, increased employee growth by 24%, reached 1.3 million customers, and grew its revenue by 35%. In addition to Nothing But Nets, the company gave back to Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit organization, an impoverished school in Ecuador, and the local Utah community.

For more information about Aptive, please visit www.GoAptive.com .

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

Media Contact

Janel Hlebak, 440-488-2537

Janel.Hlebak@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44d9cd6b-fa55-49b3-a0b7-d3f153d88e10