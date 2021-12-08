HMS Networks AB makes changes in Group Management

English Swedish

As a part of the work towards achieving the Group's objectives for 2025, HMS Networks is now making two changes in Group Management. Joakim Nideborn, the current CFO, is appointed CFO and Deputy CEO and Alexander Hess, the current General Manager of HMS’ Business Unit Ixxat, is also appointed Vice President Information Centric and will be part of HMS’ Group Management. The changes will take effect at the turn of the year.



Joakim Nideborn (38), has worked at HMS Networks since 2017. He currently holds the role of CFO and is a member of HMS’ Group Management. Now he is also appointed the company's Deputy CEO. Joakim Nideborn, resident in Sweden, has a previous long career in Industrial Automation and the consulting industry.

Alexander Hess (40) has worked at HMS Networks since 2020 and currently holds the role of General Manager for Ixxat, one of HMS’ German operations. Mr. Hess is now also appointed the Group's Vice President Information Centric and will be a member of the Group Management team from the turn of the year. Alexander Hess, resident in Germany, has extensive experience of working in international companies in Industrial Automation such as Leuze Electronic GmbH and Danaher Corp. In his new role, Alexander will lead HMS’ work with strategy and growth in the “Information Centric” area, which includes the successful Industrial IoT-business within the Ewon brand.



“We are making these two changes to strengthen Group Management and focus on important growth areas in the journey towards our 2025 goals. With Joakim and Alexander in more influential roles, we will be able to drive the right agenda to achieve these goals”, says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks AB.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 09:00 CET on December 8, 2021.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.





Attachment