GBT Starts Development of a Wearable Version of its qTerm Device.

The company is now laying qTerm’s wearable version architecture, which is planned to be an intelligent health monitoring solution

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”) started the development of its wearable version of its qTerm device. GBT's qTerm, is a human vitals device targeted to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. GBT plans to design a wearable version of qTerm in a bracelet or watch form.

Wearable Health Devices are becoming increasingly popular over the past decade, assisting people to better monitor their health and activities. They are used for self-health monitoring, providing health related information that can help with earlier diagnostic and treatment. The technology is based on miniaturized sensors and electronics, that is enabling reliable and accurate wearable devices, assisting with health monitoring and potential detection of abnormalities. The qTerm wearable device plans to have the same features as the finger-touch version plus additional features that can be utilized due to its shape and size. The main wearable advantages are the capability to perform a background vitals check as part of its on-going health monitoring uses. Users will be able to initiate a check-per-demand at any time but the device is planned to conduct its own timely background checks based on user’s health concerns and conditions. In this way even if users forget to take their daily vitals, the device will automatically do so for them, alerting of abnormalities. The device could be integrated with clinics and hospitals data systems to inform the health care system alerting physicians about concerns even during telemedicine sessions. The wearable device’s hardware is planned to include optical sensors, Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) radio, and an LCD display, Its plan is to be synchronized with qTerm’s web portal and its mobile application. As with its finger-touch version, the data will be kept on a high security data center used by an AI program for analysis and on-going monitoring. GBT started to work on the device’s architecture and plans to start its components design in Q1 2022.

“We started the design of qTerm’s wearable version architecture and plan to start the system’s components design in Q1 2022. As wearable health devices are constantly evolving, enabling continuous health monitoring of human vitals, we are taking this technology into a higher level, outfitting it with intelligent capabilities. One of its major planned key advantages is the capability to perform automatic background health measurements during a daily routine, relieving users from conducting on-demand checks, and in case of potential issue detection, the device will alert the user including his/her clinic or physician. This type of feature can be incredibly useful for users that forget to take their vitals at certain times, not aware of a potential health problem. The wearable version of qTerm is planned to be equipped with the same intelligent system to perform on-going health analytics and monitoring. Technically, the wearable device will include similar sensors with radio and mobile technologies, same as the finger version. It could be easily connected to hospitals or clinics data centers, sending the results to a physician’s office during telemedicine sessions. qTerm wearable version will include a web widget and synchronized mobile application. We are now architecting the system’s main components and its data structure. The device is based on multiple advanced technologies, among them are biomedical electronics, with radio software and data science. We envision our qTerm wearable device as an integral part of our personal health watching process, a concept with the purpose of positioning individuals within our healthcare system, managing their own health, working together with care providers to ensure a healthy lifestyle.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

