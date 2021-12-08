Air Methods Earns Prestigious Accreditation from American Nurses Credentialing Center

DENVER, CO., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced today that it has earned a prestigious honor from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), becoming the industry’s only air medical provider to achieve the distinction of Accredited Provider.

The accreditation from ANCC signifies that Air Methods’ continuing education programs for its nurses meet or exceed industry benchmarks.

“Air Methods is honored to receive accreditation from the ANCC because this designation is not only about the award itself, it also highlights our ongoing commitment to nursing excellence,” said Stephanie Queen, senior vice president of clinical services, Air Methods. “The accreditation validates that Air Methods provides our nurses with top-notch education to ensure their licenses meet the industry’s most stringent requirements and standards. Ultimately, this honor is a testament to the amazing work our clinicians do day in and day out.”

The ANCC accreditation program recognizes the importance of high-quality continuing nursing education, continuing interprofessional education, transition to practice programs, and skills-based competency programs. Around the world, ANCC-accredited organizations provide nurses with the knowledge and skills to help improve care and patient outcomes. ANCC accreditation is the international standard of excellence for nursing.

“Air Methods is committed to providing our patients with the best clinical service during their time of need. This recognition confirms that our patients are benefiting from the dedication and excellence our teammates strive for everyday,” said JaeLynn Williams, CEO, Air Methods.

