Global Protein Ingredients Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Kerry Group, Roquette Freres and Axiom Foods Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Animal Protein, Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Microbial Protein), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the protein ingredients market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2028. The Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $79.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growth of the functional foods and beverages market, advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation, rising demand for livestock products, increasing awareness about the benefits of protein consumption, and growing consumer inclination towards protein-rich diets. However, fluctuating raw material prices and the high cost of protein ingredients such as insect protein and algal protein are expected to restrict the market's growth.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the protein ingredients market based on type, form, application, and geography. The protein ingredients market is mainly segmented by type (animal protein [dairy protein {milk protein and whey protein}], casein & caseinates, egg protein, gelatin, and others), plant protein (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, potato protein, canola protein, corn protein, and others), insect protein, and microbial protein (algae, fungi, and others)), form (dry and liquid), application (food & beverage, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the protein ingredients market in 2021. Europe's largest share is primarily attributed to the changing food consumption patterns in favor of functional foods, a well-established food & beverage industry, rising concerns over animal-based products and proteins, increasing vegan population, growing preference for functional and nutritious ingredients, increasing demand for healthy & nutritious products, and growing health & wellness trends. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The key players operating in the protein ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), AMCO Proteins (U.S.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), GELITA AG (Germany), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Hilmar Ingredients (U.S.), AgriProtein (South Africa), Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ynsect (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Sotexpro (France), Protix (Netherlands), Now Foods (U.S.), Entomo Farms (Canada), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), DIC Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.), and 3Fbio Ltd. (U.K.).



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, form, application, and region/country?

What is the historical market size for protein ingredients globally?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global protein ingredients market?

Who are the major players in the global market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global protein ingredients market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global protein ingredients market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.1.1. Animal Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.1.2. Plant Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.1.3. Microbial Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Type

3.2.2. Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Form

3.2.3. Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.4. Protein Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

3.2.5. Competitive Landscape & Market Competitors



4. Market Insight

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growth of The Functional F&B Market

4.2.2. Advancement in Ingredient Technologies Such as Microencapsulation

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Livestock Products

4.2.4. Growing Demand for Protein-Rich Diet

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.3.2. High Cost of Protein Ingredients Such as Insect Protein and Algal Protein

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Potential of Insect and Microbial Proteins

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.4.3. Increasing Inclination Towards Vegan Diet

4.5. Trends

4.5.1. Lab Meat - New and Emerging Type of Protein

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Increasing Soy-Free and Gluten-Free Trends



5. Covid-19 Impact on The Protein Ingredients Market



6. Protein Ingredients Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Animal Protein

6.2.1. Dairy Protein

6.2.1.1. Whey Protein

6.2.1.2. Milk Protein

6.2.1.3. Casein and Caseinates

6.2.2. Egg Protein

6.2.3. Gelatin

6.2.4. Others Animal Protein

6.3. Plant Protein

6.3.1. Soy Protein

6.3.2. Wheat Protein

6.3.3. Pea Protein

6.3.4. Canola Protein

6.3.5. Potato Protein

6.3.6. Rice Protein

6.3.7. Corn Protein

6.3.8. Others Plant Protein

6.4. Insect Protein

6.5. Microbial Protein

6.5.1. Algae Protein

6.5.2. Fungi Protein

6.5.3. Others Microbial Protein



7. Protein Ingredients Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid Form



8. Protein Ingredients Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Food and Beverages

8.3. Animal Feed

8.4. Nutrition and Health Supplements

8.5. Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.7. Other Applications



9. Protein Ingredients Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cargill, Incorporated

11.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.3. Dupont De Nemours and Company

11.4. Kerry Group Plc

11.5. Roquette Freres

11.6. Ingredion Incorporated

11.7. Arla Foods Amba

11.8. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

11.9. Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

11.10. AMCO Proteins

11.11. Axiom Foods Inc.

11.12. Glanbia Plc

11.13. Gelita AG

11.14. Kewpie Corporation

11.15. Now Foods

11.16. Ynsect SAS

11.17. Enterra Feed Corporation

11.18. Protix B.V.

11.19. Entomo Farms

11.20. Innovafeed

11.21. Enviroflight, LLC

11.22. DIC Corporation

11.23. Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

11.24. Sun Chlorella Corporation

11.25. Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

11.26. E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

11.27. Algatechologies Ltd.

11.28. Mycotechnology Inc.

11.29. 3FBio Ltd.

11.30. FEBICO (Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd.)



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlt54z