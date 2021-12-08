Vishay Intertechnology IHCM Common Mode Choke Offers Low Profile, High Shock and Vibration Resistance for 35 A Commercial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHCM common mode choke for high current commercial applications to 35 A. Available with a low profile surface-mount construction, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHCM-2321AA-10 is more robust than bulky toroid-based devices and delivers superior performance across temperature ranges to +155 °C.



With its low profile, the IHCM-2321AA-10 offers a reduced size and volume, making it more resistant to shock and vibration, while the enhanced core design extends current saturation out to as much as 35 A. The IHCM-2321AA-10 is surface-mountable and compatible with automated pick and place assembly for increased flexibility in board layouts.

Along with excellent saturation characteristics, low DCR losses, and a 1500 VDC dielectric withstand voltage between coils, the IHCM-2321AA-10 is ideal for commercial-grade DC/DC converters, EMI filters, and high current filters for noise suppression in motor control and other circuity in industrial and telecom applications.

In addition to the standard surface-mount configuration, the IHCM-2321AA-10 offers customizable inductance, impedance, DCR, and current ratings, along with through-hole mounting options. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHCM-2321AA-10 Inductance 90 µH to 480 µH Common mode impedance (typ.) 380 Ω to 1200 Ω DC resistance (max.) 0.0015 Ω to 0.0125 Ω Heat rating current (typ.)(¹) 8 A DC to 31 A DC Saturation current (typ.)(²) 13 A DC to 35 A DC Leakage (max.) 2.5 µH to 14.0 µH

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheets:

https://www.vishay.com/ppg?34560 (IHSR-2525CZ-51)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157720245166270

