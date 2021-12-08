Corum Client VelociData Acquired by OpenVault

SEATTLE, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Missouri-based VelociData, has been acquired by OpenVault. VelociData uses innovative stream computing paradigms to enable real time capture of and prescriptive automation on immense amounts of data, as well as data correlation. The addition of the VelociData research and development team and Tier 1 customers in the United States and Latin American market will bolster OpenVault’s capabilities for cable, fiber and wireless broadband operators.



“We are truly excited about having facilitated this transaction. OpenVault provides an excellent home for an exceptional team at VelociData. The product lines and customer fit makes total sense. OpenVault is a recognized leader of revenue and network improvement solutions for the broadband industry. Their actionable analytics platform provides operators with the insights to make smarter decisions, improve customer experience, ease network congestion and improve the bottom line,” said William Hill, Corum Senior Vice President who led the deal.

“The entire team at Corum was instrumental in our successful transaction,” states Barry Rudolph, CEO of VelociData. “Their systematic and broad process, significant technical and industry knowledge, tenacity and drive were invaluable. They never let up in terms of their energy and attention during the process and we could not have had this outcome without their professionalism, skill and hard work.”

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. William Hill will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on December 14th, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM MST. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About VelociData

VelociData is the technology leader enabling high-volume and high-velocity data movement and processing at scale, providing demonstrable decreases in processing time and enabling mission-critical real-time actionable analytics and intelligence as a service. Global enterprises such as Charter Communications turned to the company’s proprietary technologies and techniques to accelerate data movement at scale to optimize decision making. VelociData’s 20+ year heritage of thought leadership and innovation at the point where fast data intersects with big data is unparalleled. For more information, visit www.velocidata.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies’ cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. For more information, please visit openvault.com.

