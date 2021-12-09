Global MMORPG Gaming Market Outlook, 2026 - Release of 5G and Unlimited Data Plans Expected to be Key Factors Towards the Success of Cloud Gaming Globally

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MMORPG Gaming Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MMORPG gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The increasing trend for online gaming among millennials has led to the creation of a virtual world for video gamers, where they get a virtual economy, currency, trade environment, and real-time scenarios to deal with. The increasing gaming player bases, revenues, and investment in the gaming market across the globe are also aiding the growth of the MMORPG gaming market.

Key Highlights

The increasing penetration of the internet is boosting the growth of MMORPG gaming across the world. Access to the internet in developing economies such as India and Brazil, among other countries, is aiding internet users' growth. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, internet penetration in India accounted for 50% in February 2020 from 4% in 2007. Also, according to the data of GlobalWebIndex, it indicates that more than 1 billion people worldwide are now interested in internet streaming each month.

With the help of advanced gaming technology, the game developers successfully keep the gamers engaged in the role-playing games and encourage them to stake more real money to receive the benefits or "boosters" over the games. This strategy has also facilitated the MMORPG game publishers and developers to generate more sales by retaining players and attracting others. According to the Enterprise Software Association, almost 50% of gamers have made a microtransaction in the past year.

Among the various gaming platforms, the gaming console is also expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period in the MMORPG market, owing to increasing gaming subscriptions among the players, increasing adoption of sport, and video game advertising. The rise of video games through consoles is growing and might show potential growth in the coming years. As a response to this trend, connectivity and entertainment providers could target the console gamers by offering console-related video services, such as live sports, fast broadband, and monetizing the audience more optimally through OTT ad-supported services.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for MMORPG gaming due to a significant rise in gaming across the United States and Canada population. According to the Enterprise Software Association, 60% of Americans play video games daily, and 56% of gamers play multiplayer games at least once a week. Over 30% of consumers pay for gaming subscription services. The gaming ecosystem in the region is witnessing the increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer subscription services from technology enabling companies.

With an outbreak of the COVID-19, the market witnessed a positive growth with the increasing popularity of online multiplayer games, as people stayed at home for the maximum time, due to lockdowns being imposed by various governments as well as to stay safe from being affected. Mobile platform is witnessing a significant increase in consumer engagement with mobile-based gaming, especially in mobile-first markets, such as Asia, Middle East, and Latin America. According to Verizon, the usage of gaming apps rose 75% week-over-week during April 2020 and is expected to increase further.

Select Market Trends

Mobile Platform is Expected to Grow at a Considerable Rate

Latin America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

Competitive Landscape

The MMORPG gaming market is fragmented in nature and comprises a large number of global and regional players. These players are majorly based in the Asia Pacific region and are focusing on expanding their consumer base. These gaming developers are investing more in the research and development activities to offer new solutions for gamers. The companies are also entering into strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge.

July 2020 - Nexon Co. Ltd launched V4, a new AAA cross-platform MMORPG, on mobiles through the App Store and Google Play, It is developed by NAT GAMES Co. Ltd, a consolidated subsidiary of Nexon. V4 is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and delivers console-quality graphics and a AAA gameplay experience on mobile. Also, Nexon's official V4 PC client allows cross-play and progression with a mobile account.

June 2020 - Atari announced a partnership with Native Gaming and Black Dog Venture Partners to integrate the upcoming Atari Token in Native Gaming's MMORPG.

