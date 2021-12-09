Statement Regarding The Solutions Division of River and Mercantile plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.



9 December 2021

Statement Regarding The Solutions Division (“SD”) of River and Mercantile plc ("RMG")

Following the announcement of 1 December 2021, Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company has terminated discussions with RMG about the acquisition of SD.



