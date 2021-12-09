Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 27th Nationwide Dispensary, 17th BEYOND / HELLO™ Retail Location in Pennsylvania and Third Store in the Greater Pittsburgh Region through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 27th nationwide dispensary, 17th BEYOND / HELLO ™ dispensary in Pennsylvania and third store in the Greater Pittsburgh Region through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pittsburgh will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., providing an unparalleled in-store experience, convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.



BEYOND / HELLO™ Pittsburgh, located at 2009 E. Carson St. in the Mt. Oliver Borough of Pittsburgh, is a community that has its own unique sense of pride and independence deeply rooted in its history that combines the old and new, of urban and suburban. BEYOND / HELLO’s new storefront features plenty of on-site parking and is located in the center of the main entertainment district in the South Side of the city. Boutiques, restaurants, art galleries, theater and live music venues are all within walking distance. It is also centrally located within minutes of the Phipps Conservatory, the Botanical Gardens and the Steel City’s Shopping District. This dispensary will serve customers Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and joins the Company's Greater Pittsburgh locations: BEYOND / HELLO™ Irwin and BEYOND / HELLO™ Johnstown.



“As a core market for Jushi, we continue to be strategic and aggressive with our retail strategy, product launches as well as cultivation and manufacturing expansion plans in Pennsylvania,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Since acquiring Franklin Bioscience-Penn LLC and its subsidiaries in 2019, we’ve grown the number of Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO™ stores from two to 17, built a loyal patient base, introduced a suite of highly innovative branded products and assembled an exceptionally talented retail team. Our 17th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and third in the Greater Pittsburgh Region is well positioned to service the Commonwealth’s growing number of medical marijuana patients and caregivers.”



BEYOND / HELLO™ Pittsburgh will provide customers with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. The dispensary will carry dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO™ Pittsburgh is handicap accessible and LGBTQIA+ friendly.



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



