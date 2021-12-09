EnerVenue Appoints Randy Selesky as Chief Revenue Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries to the clean energy revolution, today announced Randy Selesky as its Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing extensive leadership experience working with battery storage and high-tech companies, Selesky will lead all commercial and sales initiatives at EnerVenue.



Selesky joins the EnerVenue executive suite as the company rapidly scales operations following $125 million in funding from its oversubscribed Series A round announced in September. EnerVenue is using the funding to build a gigafactory in the United States and accelerate R&D, in addition to building out its executive, technical, and sales teams for its next phase of growth. The company also recently announced a partnership framework with Schlumberger New Energy that will expand the global availability of EnerVenue batteries.

Selesky has more than two decades of leadership experience working at both startups and Fortune 500 enterprises. He joins EnerVenue with recent experience driving battery storage adoption with Greensmith Energy Management Systems, where he served as the SVP of Global Sales & Marketing and helped build the battery storage provider into a market leader. Prior to Greensmith, Selesky was a senior executive for Rockwell Automation, where he provided the overall direction for the company’s Power and Energy initiative. Among his other industry experience are management roles at Enernet Global, EnerNOC, and GE.

“I’ve worked with emerging technologies, mostly in the energy and battery storage industry, throughout my career – what EnerVenue has developed is the real deal,” said Randy Selesky, Chief Revenue Officer, EnerVenue. “By cost-effectively commercializing a 30-year-proven approach to renewable storage, one that had only previously been available in aerospace applications, EnerVenue is delivering a truly innovative and differentiated solution. EnerVenue will play a significant role as the world increasingly turns to durable, reliable, and safe solutions as part of the cleantech revolution.”

“Throughout his career, Randy has proven to be relentless in bringing innovative technologies to market and scaling their adoption,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “He adds a wealth of knowledge around battery storage technology and how new and transformational solutions align to the evolving clean energy requirements of the global market. We’re very excited to bring Randy aboard to accelerate our growth.”

EnerVenue nickel-hydrogen batteries are developed for large-scale renewable and storage applications and are built to be:



Operates in -40° to 60°C (140°F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; projected 30,000+ cycles without degradation and at varying rates; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities Flexible: Broad range of fast and slow charge capabilities; future-proof with no limitations on use cases; scalable form factor for a broad range of stationary use cases

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.