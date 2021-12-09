RDE, Inc.’s Restaurant.com Launches Curated Deals on Its Digital Marketplace

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, today announced the launch of a curated digital deal marketplace to build on the company’s existing authority as a digitally led omnichannel retailer. This new feature will enable its restaurant partners more ways to market to potential diners based on that restaurant’s needs and goals. A restaurant can choose from a selection of curated deals such as a bottle of wine or a free entrée to attract new customers. By leveraging the marketing expertise at Restaurant.com, restaurants will now have a more robust program for filling their empty tables.



Fabio Viviani, restaurant owner and Celebrity Chef, said, “I’m super excited to see our collaboration with Restaurant.com in developing the curated offering become live. Enabling a restaurant to offer their specialty items through the Restaurant.com platform is a benefit to both our customers and the restaurants. Our work together to roll out my restaurants across the country on their new curated deals program will grow both of our businesses.”

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, “We have been working closely with our restaurant partners on this curated offering. We all believe it will further differentiate our platform and drive additional customers and revenue to our restaurant partners. Today’s announcement is an exciting next chapter in our digital evolution. The marketplace platform will further accelerate our strategy and unlock new opportunities for sustainable and profitable growth.”

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital