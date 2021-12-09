Tenable Named the Only 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it is the only vendor to be named a November 2021 Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer: Vulnerability Assessment Report .



Gartner classifies the VA market as “vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorize and manage vulnerabilities. These include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud.”

“It is meaningful and thrilling to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice because we believe it reflects our customers’ feedback as much as our leadership in this space,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “We thank all of the customers who shared their experiences and who continue to trust Tenable to solve some of their biggest cybersecurity challenges.”

According to Gartner, “Vendors’ User Interest and Adoption scores incorporate three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and deployment region. A vendor must meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption Score to qualify for the right-hand quadrants.”

Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from end users of companies greater than $50M in revenue are included in the methodology.

Below is a sampling of the typical reviews Tenable received in the Vulnerability Assessment category:

"We use the vulnerability management platform from Tenable to see all our assets and vulnerabilities across our entire network and attack surface, which includes our cloud services, OT, and container environments. The service is excellent as it allows us to act on each high-priority vulnerability to effectively manage risk and measure key KPIs that allow easy management reporting.” - Senior Product Manager in the Services Industry

“The Industry Standard For Vulnerability Management” - SOC in the Finance Industry

“Automate - Vulnerability Management On AWS Cloud. I must say SE Team is very cooperative and technical well versed with complete AWS native automation tools and third-party providers e.g. Terraform & Ansible. Using [Tenable.io] for vulnerability management for multiple (26) AWS account in a different region helped us to have complete vulnerability management & configuration audit on the single console. We're able to...integrate tenable with AWS CI-pipeline to prepare golden image.” - Lead - Cloud & DevSecOps in the Services Industry

To see the full list of vendors in the November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment, click here .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

