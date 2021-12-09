Sinch completes the acquisition of Inteliquent

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – December 9, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of Inteliquent has been completed.

The acquisition of Inteliquent positions Sinch as the largest independent provider of voice services to both enterprises and telecom carriers in the United States. The Inteliquent platform handles more than 300 billion minutes of voice calling per year and the company has registered more than 115 million active phone numbers on behalf of its customers. Superior quality is guaranteed by a fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network that is directly connected to every major telecom carrier and reaches 95 percent of the US population on-net.

“Inteliquent serves the largest and most demanding voice customers in America with superior quality and coverage. Our joint strengths in voice, email and messaging provide a unique position to grow our business and power a superior customer experience for our customers”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

Sinch announced its intention to acquire Inteliquent on February 17, 2021. The related press release, webcast and accompanying slide deck are available in the Reports and Presentation section at investors.sinch.com.

Before closing the transaction, Sinch and Inteliquent have received clearance from CFIUS, the FCC, and US competition authorities. Remaining administrative approvals are expected to be finalised in the near future.

The acquisition has been financed through a combination of own funds and debt facilities. At closing, Sinch has paid a total consideration of USD 1,140 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

