IDB Bank Welcomes Salvador Palma

New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank is excited to welcome Salvador Palma “Chava” as the new President of IDB Capital. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Chava will be instrumental in delivering fresh investment insights for IDB’s client base. In his new role, he will report directly to IDB Bank President and CEO, Ziv Biron.

“Chava brings a unique perspective to IDB Capital, one that will help our clients understand risks and subtleties of different markets and industry plays,” said Biron. “He will be an exceptional complement to our team and provide leadership that aligns with our values and focus on being the best bank for our clients.”

Prior to joining IDB, Chava was SVP—Principal at Marco Polo Securities, where he was responsible for the development and management of new business and broker dealers, including the compliance, architecture, design, and implementation of technology solutions to support service models, presales support and product implementation. He has also acted as Partner for GWM Group Inc., and Principal at XP Securities and Avila Capital Markets FINRA BD, and Partner at Inclusite.

He has lived and traveled internationally and is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, and conversant in basic Italian.

“It’s a privilege to join such a diversely talented and dedicated group of professionals,” Chava said. “IDB’s reputation for excellence and unparalleled service make me excited to join the great team at IDB Capital.”

Chava also founded Alyar Global in 2010, and holds a Master’s from Unviersidad Autonoma de Madrid.

With over 70 years of experience, IDB Bank provides private banking and commercial banking solutions to its clients in healthcare, real estate, apparel, food and beverage, high-tech and not-for-profit sectors. IDB is headquartered in New York, and serves its clients through multiple branch locations in New Jersey, Florida, California, and internationally. IDB is a New York State chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank, Ltd., one of Israel’s leading financial institutions.