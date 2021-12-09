Dorman Announces 308 New Products for December, Including 93 Exclusive Solutions

Highlights:



New Dorman® OE FIX™ multiple displacement solenoid with a more durable aluminum housing and premium O-rings for 4 million Chrysler vehicles.

Upgraded OE FIX electric engine water pump for over 700,000 BMW vehicles, featuring a robust aluminum pump housing and updated circuit board.

An OE FIX 4WD auto locking hub assembly for 1.2 million aging Ford and Lincoln SUVs and pickups.

A convenient heater core bypass kit that provides an affordable alternative repair solution for a leaking heater core on a wide range of vehicles.

COLMAR, Pa., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 308 new auto parts, including 93 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission to give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman continues to provide consumers an aftermarket choice for common failures on millions of vehicles. December’s new solutions include a Dorman® OE FIX™ electric water pump (599-962) for over 700,000 BMW vehicles. This solution upgrades the pump housing and hardware to robust aluminum to help extend service life and prevent the cracks that may form on the factory housing. It also features an updated circuit board design that helps increase reliability and reduce the chance of premature pump failure.

Already a leader in the aftermarket for multiple displacement system (MDS) solenoids, Dorman is introducing new coverage this month for over four million Chrysler vehicles. Troubleshooting the symptoms of a failing MDS on certain models requires inspection of all four of the engine's MDS solenoids, whose fragile housings may break during removal from the engine. This OE FIX MDS (916-592XD) solenoid features a more durable aluminum housing and premium compression-tested O-rings to restore the system pressure required to deactivate the cylinder during MDS operation.

Replacing a leaking heater core is a costly repair that can be beyond the budget or simply impractical for many vehicle owners. Dorman’s new engine heater core bypass kit (626-001) offers an affordable alternative. The kit contains the key components and hardware required to bypass the failed heater core and help stop coolant leaks, including interchangeable 5/8" and 3/4" hose fittings to adapt to most common heater hoses.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include these eight aftermarket-exclusive parts:

An OE FIX™ 4WD manual locking hub assembly (600-203XD) for 1.2 million aging Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

A parking lamp connector (645-180) for 22 million Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles.

A tailgate hinge bushing (38706) for 7 million late-model Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

A brake backing plate (947-011) for over 700,000 late model Jeep Wranglers that replaces an original plate that may rust and fail prematurely.

An intermediate steering shaft for 2013-11 Toyota Highlanders (425-487), designed to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

A rugged windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-584) for 4.5 million specified GM vehicles, replacing an original reservoir that may be prone to cracking.

A diesel fuel filter housing (904-000), with all necessary hardware included for a complete repair, fitting half a million Chevy and GMC pickups with V8 403 6L engines.

An engine fuel line (904-012) for Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, enhancing Dorman’s position as a leader in this growing aftermarket part category.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 308 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

