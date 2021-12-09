Minutes of the annual general meeting on 9 December 2021

English Danish

At today’s annual general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the agenda.

The general meeting took note of the Board of Director’s report and approved the company’s audited annual report for the financial year 2020/21.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2020/21.

Furthermore, the general meeting resolved to pay a dividend of DKK 9,75 per DKK 20 share.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year.



The board members Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, Hans O. Damgaard, Pernille Fabricius and Søren B. Lauritsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The accounting firm KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditors of the company.

