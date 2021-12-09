Ingage and Paradigm Vendo™ Integration Creates a Seamless In-Home Sales Platform

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the industry leader in sales presentations, and Paradigm Vendo™, the premier in-home contractor sales application, have partnered to provide contractors with a seamless in-home sales experience.



Residential remodeling contractors can use the digital selling features in Paradigm Vendo to manage appointments, configure and compare products, generate quotes and contracts, capture e-signatures, and even process orders. The Ingage integration adds the ability to seamlessly display compelling and interactive Ingage sales presentations and easily transition back to Paradigm Vendo to complete the sale. The combined technologies offer remodeling contractors an exclusive, all-in-one solution to improve the customer experience and close more, and bigger, deals.

Ingage offers interactive sales presentations technology to the home improvement industry and has become a leading technology provider in the space. With its interactive presentation features, robust sharing tools and rich analytics, Ingage’s powerful presentations give sales leaders the tools they need to compete in today’s market and win more business.

“We are thrilled to bring a truly seamless integration with Paradigm Vendo to our customers,” says Ingage CEO Dean Curtis. “Home remodelers and contractors are facing more competition than ever. This partnership will help our customers differentiate themselves from the competition and provide a better customer experience.”

Paradigm Vendo Product Director Mike Storck agrees. “Among the impressive capabilities of Paradigm Vendo is its ability to integrate with the applications customers prefer. The combination of Ingage’s presentation technology and Paradigm Vendo’s end-to-end selling technology streamlines the selling process and helps close more deals.”

About Ingage -- Ingage has been powering world-class companies with a unique combination of software and storytelling since 2008. Today, elite home services sales teams around the world are delivering 300,000-plus Ingage presentations each month and winning new business. Our team of passionate professionals is here to help customers create, share, and measure best-in-class digital content. To learn more, visit www.ingage.io .

About Paradigm -- Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. To learn more, visit myparadigm.com .

Ingage Contact: Pamela Torrey

Phone: 1-212-608-9146

Email: sales@ingage.io

Paradigm Contact: Ryan Mayrand

Phone: 1-608-470-3914

Email: contactus@myparadigm.com