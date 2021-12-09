Kering - INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 COMPLETION AND ALLOCATION OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

English French

PRESS RELEASE December 9, 2021

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

COMPLETION AND ALLOCATION OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

The Board of Directors of Kering, at its meeting of December 9, 2021, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2021. The interim dividend will amount to €3.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 17, 2022 on positions recorded as of January 14, 2022 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 13, 2022 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2021 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 16, 2022 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 2022.

Moreover, Kering has completed the first tranche of its share buyback program announced on

August 25, 2021. The shares were repurchased under the authorization granted by the Ordinary General Meeting of July 6, 2021.

From August 25 to November 3, 2021, 650,000 shares were repurchased at an average purchase price of €643.70, representing a total amount of €418.4 million.

It has been decided that 325,000 shares purchased under this first tranche will be cancelled. The remainder of the repurchased shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to employees.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts



Kering – Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com Kering - Analysts/Investors Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

