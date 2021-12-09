California Water Service Group Named to Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies” 2022 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its efforts related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek magazine for 2022. The distinction was recently presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Group ranked first among water utilities and 180th overall among all companies nationwide. The list, which recognizes companies spanning 14 industries, names the top 500 out of 2,000 of the largest public companies by revenue in the United States.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“At California Water Service Group, we are committed to doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees, stockholders, and environment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President & CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our ESG performance and will continue to build upon these efforts to always provide quality, service, and value.”

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, along with Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

