Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2021 totaled $169.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $82.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.0 billion. In November, Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $2.1 billion of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of November 30, 2021 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$27,215  
Global Discovery2,268  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,120  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth5,666  
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity2,718  
Non-U.S. Growth19,821  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth9,080  
China Post-Venture141  
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,801  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,796  
International Value Team 
International Value29,501  
International Small Cap Value22  
Global Value Team 
Global Value25,180  
Select Equity401  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,033  
Credit Team 
High Income7,921  
Credit Opportunities122  
Developing World Team 
Developing World8,595  
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak3,620  
Antero Peak Hedge1,208  
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$169,229  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $27 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
