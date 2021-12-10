Egide: Egide Group order entry is accelerating in Q4 21

English French

Bollène, December 10,2021 – 07 :00am (CET)

Egide Group order entry is accelerating in Q4 21,

preparing for continued growth in 2022.

New customer contracts were secured in 4 th quarter 2021, comforting the Egide Group backlog for 2022 .

Egide c ustomers globally unaffected by the current shortage of electronic components

Egide USA's Cambridge Plant at Full Production Capacity

Group enters 2022 with confidence

While the world economy is worried about the resurgence of the epidemic, Egide Group is approaching 2022 with serenity after securing new business engagements these recent weeks.

In Europe: Several orders for a total of €2.4 million revenue in 2022 have been received since October from Defense customers in Israel: multiple new projects which co-development started few years ago with one of Egide’s important customer are now ramping up in volume. Historical recurrent customers have globally now placed orders for 2022. Egide has successfully produced and delivered its first samples and driving multiple new engagements for next generation high speed communication transceivers. This leading-edge technology is enabled by recent R&D innovations and is expected to ramp in high volume in the upcoming years with support from new modern automated infrastructures.

In the US: Following the return to full production capacity at its Cambridge site, Egide USA's HTCC ceramics order book has recovered with close to $1 million, including two new customers A multi-year multi-million $ agreement with its largest power customer is currently in sign-off stage.







Thanks to the industrial efforts in Bollène and Cambridge, the Egide Group is able to respond positively to the dynamics of its markets, offering improved lead-time compared to its traditional competitors.

The Group is confirming again that its customers do not seem to be impacted by the worldwide shortage of electronic components that has been affected other high-volume market such as computers, mobile phones or automotive.

Jim Collins, President and CEO of Egide, comments: “2020 and 2021 were difficult years for the Group, particularly due to the health crisis and the fire at our Cambridge plant. The very good rhythm of our order book build-up in recent months, driven largely by the Defense sector, provides a solid foundation for a good year 2022. »

2021 full year sales



January 26, 2022

EGIDE – Luc Ardon – CFO - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn



Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

