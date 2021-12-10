INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2022

Closed–ended type investment company INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2022 in accordance with the following calendar:
6 April 2022 – audited financial reports and annual report;
29 April 2022 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2022;
26 August 2022 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2022;
31 October 2022 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2022.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt