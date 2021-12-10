Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Report 2021: A $4,243.9 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nasal polyps treatment market was valued at $2,482.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4,243.9 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2021 to 2030.



The main factors that drive growth of the nasal polyps treatment market include increase in prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), along with rise in geriatric population, which are more vulnerable for development of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

In addition, rapid utilization of minimally-invasive surgeries by otorhinolaryngologic surgeons and huge product pipeline of nasal polyps treatment with growth in research activities further boost growth of the nasal polyps treatment market. However, high cost and complications associated with sinus surgeries such as excessive bleeding, cerebrospinal fluid leak, visual disturbances, postoperative scarring, and inflammation hinder growth of the market.

In addition, adverse reactions associated with steroid therapies such as weight gain, loss of bone mineral density, and cataract formation in eyes are expected to limit growth of the market. In contrast, technological improvements in nasal polyps treatment such as availability of key technologies such as nasal endoscopy and computerized tomography for nasal polyps treatment and diagnosis are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the nasal polyps treatment market.



The global nasal polyps treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type of treatment, it is bifurcated into corticosteroids, antibiotics, leukotriene inhibitors, and others. Others include antihistamines. By route of administration, it is segmented into oral, nasal, and others. Others include injectable and topical. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.00



Key Market Segments:

By Type of Treatment

Corticosteroids

Antibiotics

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Nasal

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Intersect ENT Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

Novartis International AG

OptiNose US

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

